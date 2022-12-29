GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Packers first-round pick Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who played in 71 regular-season games with Green Bay, has informed the team of his decision to retire with the Green and Gold.

Clinton-Dix was selected by the Packers 21st overall in the 2014 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama. In four-plus seasons with Green Bay, he registered 419 tackles, 14 interceptions, and 38 passes defended.

The former safety also started all seven postseason contests he played in for the Packers, posting 39 tackles, three interceptions, and 11 passes defended.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was named to the Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro recognition and All-NFC honors in 2016 after leading the team with a career-high five interceptions.

In 2015, Clinton-Dix led the team with a career-high 117 tackles and recorded a career-best three sacks, the most by a Green Bay safety in a season since Mark Roman had 3.5 in 2004.

Clinton-Dix was traded to Washington during the 2018 regular season and started the final nine games. In 2019, he started all 16 games for the Chicago Bears and appeared in two contests for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

He also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2021), and Denver Broncos (2021).