Former Packer Charles Woodson among 2021 Hall of Fame candidates

GREEN BAY, WI – JANUARY 05: Safety Charles Woodson #21 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after the Packers 24-10 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 5, 2013 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(AP) – Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Joining the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and the star cornerback/safety on the ballot are receivers Calvin Johnson, Wes Welker and Roddy White; running back Steven Jackson; tight end Heath Miller; offensive linemen D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Logan Mankins; defensive linemen Jared Allen, Justin Tuck and Kevin Williams; linebacker Jerod Mayo; and defensive back Charles Tillman. In all, there are 130 nominees for five modern-era spots.

GREEN BAY, WI – JANUARY 05: Safety Charles Woodson #21 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after the Packers 24-10 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 5, 2013 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)



DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 26: Calvin Johnson #81 of the Detroit Lions catches a third quarter touchdown pass in front of Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field on November 26, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 29: Wes Welker #83 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the New York Giants on December 29, 2007 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 13: Roddy White #84 of the Atlanta Falcons catches a second quarter touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Georgia Dome on January 13, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – NOVEMBER 11: Running back Steven Jackson #39 of the St. Louis Rams gets tackled by cornerback Chris Culliver #29 and linebacker Patrick Willis #52 of the San Francisco 49ers after losing his helmet in the third quarter on November 11, 2012 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. The teams tied 24-24 in overtime. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 30: Heath Miller #83 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on October 30, 2011 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 18: Eddie Lacy #27 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball and is hit by Kevin Williams #94 of the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter during the 2015 NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FL – OCTOBER 8: Offensive tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson #60 of the New York Jets blocks against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Alltel Stadium on October 8, 2006 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jags defeated the Jets 41-0. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA – DECEMBER 29: Logan Mankins #70 of the New England Patriots leaves the field with an injury during a game with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS – OCTOBER 05: Defensive end Jared Allen #69 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a sack during the Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2009 at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – OCTOBER 11: Justin Tuck #91 of the New York Giants celebrates his sack in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders on October 11, 2009 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants defeated the Raiders 44-7. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA – JANUARY 14: Jerod Mayo #51 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Denver Broncos during their AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 23: Cornerback Charles Tillman #33 of the Chicago Bears scores a 10 yard interception touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 23, 2012 in Glendale, Arizona. The Bears defeated the Cardinals 28-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Enshrinement at the hall in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August.

Latest Stories