(WFRV) – Former Green Bay Packer and Hall of Famer Herb Adderley has passed away at the age of 81.
The cornerback was drafted in both the National Football League as the No. 12 pick overall by the Packers and in the American Football League as the No. 10 overall pick of the New York Titans in 1961 after playing at Michigan State as a running back.
Adderley was with the Packers through the 1960s, winning two Super Bowls and five NFL Championships, before being traded to Dallas in 1970.
Public figures who have died this year
During his professional career, Adderley made 48 interceptions, returning them for 1,046 yards with seven touchdowns. According to the Hall of Fame, Adderley held the Packers’ records for interceptions returned for touchdowns in a career with seven, which was eventually broken by Charles Woodson, and holds the record for interceptions returned for touchdowns in a season with three in 1965.
Adderley is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 1980.
Adderley played in four of the first six Super Bowls, winning championship rings in three of them. He was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1960s and was selected to play in five Pro Bowls.
After retiring, the Hall of Fame says Adderley returned to his hometown of Philadelphia to broadcast football games for Temple University and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Latest Stories
- Former Packer, Hall of Famer Herb Adderley dies at 81
- Pres. Trump schedules another Wisconsin visit ahead of Election Day
- Two Rivers monument honors lives lost in one of Wisconsin’s deadliest shipwrecks
- Brown County health officials issue second Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert
- Dodge County Sheriff’s Office looking for Huber inmate that failed to return to jail