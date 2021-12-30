Former Packer Leroy Butler named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for third straight year

1 Oct 2000: LeRoy Butler #36 of the Green Bay Packers walks on the field during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Bears defeated the Packers 27-24.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the legends of Green and Gold history will have another shot at immortality in 2022.

Former Packers safety Leroy Butler was named a finalist to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining a group of 15 modern-era nominees for the 2022 class. It’s the third consecutive year Butler has been named a finalist for induction.

Butler, a standout defensive back for Green Bay on the Super Bowl XXXI team, earned All-Pro honors four times and was the first player in NFL history to rack up 20 interceptions and 20 sacks in a career.

He remains the only member of the 1990s all-decade team to not be enshrined in Canton.

Butler is credited with inventing the Lambeau Leap, the patented celebration of the Frozen Tundra, in a game against the Raiders in December of 1993.

He has stayed active in Green Bay and Wisconsin since his retirement from football, between broadcasting and community engagement.

Butler was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2007.