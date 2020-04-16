Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Former Packers and XFL DB Hawkins lands with Falcons

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 28: Deonte Thompson #14 of the Chicago Bears makes a catch in front of Josh Hawkins #28 of the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have boosted their cornerback depth by agreeing to a deal with Josh Hawkins.

Hawkins played in 32 games with three NFL teams before spending the 2020 season in the XFL with Dallas. He played with Green Bay in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

He played in 15 games, including three starts, for the Packers in 2017.

Hawkins had stints with Carolina and Philadelphia in 2018. Overall, he has 43 tackles and seven passes defensed in the NFL. He had two interceptions in five games with Dallas of the XFL in 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"