Former Packers Butler, Woodson among 25 Hall of Fame semifinalists

Green Bay Packers’ Charles Woodson is introduced before the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Friday, Aug. 19, 2011, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – Former Packers LeRoy Butler and Charles Woodson are a step closer to Canton after the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their 25 modern era semifinalists on Tuesday.

Woodson is among four former players in their first year of eligibility. Along with former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, and Vikings defensive lineman Jared Allen.

The cornerback turned safety out Michigan spent seven years in Green Bay. That includes being a key part of the Packers Super Bowl XLV team.

A near lock for the hall in his first ballot, Woodson had 65 interceptions, 183 passes defensed, and forced 33 fumbles over his 18 year NFL career between time in Oakland and Green Bay.

It’s by no means LeRoy Butler’s first time on the ballot for the Hall of Fame. Last year the former Packers safety was a finalist to get his gold jacket.

Butler spent his entire 12 year NFL career with Green Bay after being drafted by the team in 1990. The inventor of the Lambeau Leap went on to rack up 38 interceptions and 889 tackles as a key piece of Fritz Shurmur’s defense, and helped Green Bay win Super Bowl XXXI.

Butler is the only member of the 1990s All-Decade Team, offense or defense, to not be enshrined in Canton. This is his fourth straight year as a semifinalists.