Former Packers coach Kevin Greene passes away at 58

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2009, file photo, Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) listens to linebacker coach Kevin Greene during NFL football training camp in Green Bay, Wis. Matthews looks at home now that he’s back to playing outside linebacker full time for the Packers. It took some mentoring from future Hall of Famer Kevin Greene to help mold Matthews. Greene was the outside linebackers coach from 2009-13 in Green Bay. Matthews says that Greene had to “build him up from scratch.” (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

(WFRV) – Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene has passed away at the age of 58.

Hall of Famer Kevin Greene has passed away at the age of 58.



We will keep his legacy in the Game alive forever at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



Read: https://t.co/ORTudjGzeu#HOFForever | @RamsNFL | @Panthers | @steelers | @49ers pic.twitter.com/VWRCKADGZQ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 21, 2020

Greene played 15 seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, and Carolina Panthers. He ultimately retired in 1999 and went into coaching.

As a player Greene led the NFL in sacks twice, and was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1996. He was named an All-Pro three times, and to the All Decade Team. of the 1990s.

Eventually Greene was hired as the Packers outside linebackers coach in 2009, and spent four seasons in Green Bay. Culminating with a victory over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. One of the first players Greene worked with in Green Bay was a first round pick out of USC, Clay Matthews.

After leaving Green Bay following the 2013 season, Greene went on to become an assistant with the New York Jets in 2017.

Greene was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.