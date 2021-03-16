Former Packers defensive back Tramon Williams retires

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

(WFRV) – Long time Packers cornerback Tramon Williams is calling it a career.

Williams made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he was retiring after 14 years in the NFL.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2006 by the Houston Texans out of Louisiana Tech, but later released after training camp. Williams caught on with the Packers not long after, and stuck with Green Bay for the next ten years.

Over that time he went on to play in 169 games and racked up 30 interceptions. He was also a key part of the Packers secondary when they made their last run to a title in Super Bowl XLV.

Williams also had stops in Cleveland and Arizona after leaving Green Bay in 2015, but he kept coming back to Titletown. As a veteran Williams returned to Green Bay in 2018 and spent two years as the leader in the defensive back room. During that time he helped mentor a young group of DBs that included Jaire Alexander, and Kevin King.

This past season he signed with the Baltimore Ravens and appeared in six games. That includes being active for the Ravens’ Divisional Round loss to the Titans.

A couple days later he was released by Baltimore and signed with Green Bay. Thus becoming the first player in NFL history to be active for two playoff games with two different teams in the same postseason. Unfortunately for Williams he did not get on the field during the Packers NFC Championship game defeat against Tampa Bay.

