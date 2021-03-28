Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt on Sports Xtra

(WFRV) – The NFL offseason is in full swing after the start of the new league year. That includes the Packers making some moves by re-signing the likes of Aaron Jones and Kevin King, as well as restructuring contracts to create cap space.

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt breaks down the front office moves, and looks ahead to some big moves down the line for Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love, on Sports Xtra.

Brian Gutekunst and company will also need to be more creative this year due to the pandemic. On Sunday, a report by ESPN came out that the league was set to add a 17th game to the schedule starting in 2021. That’s to help make up for the financial losses from last season, which has already taken a toll on salary cap situations for teams around the league.

That includes the Packers, who have restructured contracts of Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Adrian Amos, and Bill Tyrner. Will Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams be next in line for extensions that ease the Packers cap concerns?

Brandt discusses the possibility of those moves, as well as the impact drafting Jordan Love will have on any decisions involving Aaron Rodgers.