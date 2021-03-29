Former Packers safety Morgan Burnett retires from NFL

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 10: Morgan Burnett #42 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates 27-21 victory over the Cleveland Browns with fans at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Former Packers safety Morgan Burnett has called it a career after ten seasons in the NFL.

Burnett made the announcement on his Instagram account on Monday afternoon. Thanking his family, teammates, coaches, staffers, agents, and fans. Burnett ended with, “ups and downs, wins and losses, I’m grateful for every moment and thankful for every opportunity I got to step on a practice or game field. I may be hanging the cleats up but I will always have love and respect for the game.”

Burnett spent eight seasons with the Packers after being picked in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Over that time he appeared in over 100 games and racked up nine interceptions, 698 combined tackles, and 7.5 sacks.

He was also part of the Super Bowl XLV championship team, and helped the Packers reach two more NFC Championship Games. Eventually went on to play for both the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burnett joins Tramon Williams as the second member of the 2010 team to retire this offeseason.