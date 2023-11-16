GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Packer tackle Bryan Bulaga, who spent ten seasons with the Green & Gold, has informed the team of his decision to retire with the Packers.

Announced by General Manager Brian Gutekunst, Bulaga was originally selected by the Packers in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Iowa.

He started 111 of 115 regular season games and all 13 postseason contests he appeared in for Green Bay. His 115 games played from 2010-19 were the most by a Packers offensive lineman over that span.

“We want to send our congratulations to Bryan on a wonderful career and thank him for his contributions to the Packers,” said Gutekunst. “He was not only one of the premier right tackles in the National Football League, he was also a tremendous teammate who was key to the success of many teams. We wish him, his wife, Abbie, and their family all the best in the years ahead.”

Bulaga began his career playing in 16 games with 12 starts and earning All-Rookie honors from the Professional Football Writers of America.

He also started all four postseason contests that season, including the Super Bowl XLV victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bulaga was the first rookie in NFL history to start at right tackle in a Super Bowl win and was the youngest player at the time to start a Super Bowl (21 years, 322 days).

He also helped the Packers win six division titles, make the playoffs eight times, and reach the NFC Championship four times. Bulaga blocked for offenses that ranked in the top ten in points six times and in the top ten in yards five times.

He helped protect QB Aaron Rodgers during seasons where he was named NFL Most Valuable Player by The Associated Press twice (2011, ’14), a Pro Bowler (2011-12, ’14-16, ’18-19) seven times, first-team All-Pro two times (2011, ’14) and second-team All-Pro once (2012).

Bulaga was part of a line that paved the way for RBs Eddie Lacy (758) and James Starks (601) in 2015 to become the first Green Bay duo since 1985 to each rush for 600-plus yards in the same season.

Bulaga finished his career starting 11 games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020-21.