Former Packers tight end Jace Sternberger signs with Washington Football Team

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) looks on in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 43-34. (AP Photo/David Berding)

Washington, DC (WFRV) – Former Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has signed with the Washington Football Team on it’s 53-man roster, per his agent Mike McCartney.

Sternberger was suspended for the first two games of the 2021 NFL season after violating the NFL’s substance and abuse policy. After he served that, Green Bay cut ties with it’s former third round draft pick.

Since being drafted by the Packers in 2019, Sternberger played in 18 games for the Green and Gold. He caught one touchdown and posted 114 receiving yards.

After he was released, Sternberger signed with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad, which he was then signed to Washington’s 53-man roster.

The Washington Football Team travels to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers during Week 7.

