Former Packers Woodson, Butler named HOF finalists

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers’ Charles Woodson (21) is congratulated by former Packers safety LeRoy Butler, right, after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – Former Packers Charles Woodson and LeRoy Butler have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It’s Woodson’s first time being on the ballot for the Hall of Fame, and many consider him a near lock to make it this year. A star with the Packers and Raiders, Woodson helped Green Bay win Super Bowl XLV and won the Defensive Player of the Year back in 2009.

Butler was a finalist a year ago for the first time, and has been eligible for the Hall of Fame since 2006 after spending his entire 11 year career in Green Bay. A key part of the Packers’ Super Bowl XXXI championship team, Butler is perhaps best known for being the creator of the “Lambeau Leap.”

Five of the 15 modern-era finalists will find out if they’re going to be enshrined the night before this year’s Super Bowl.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah girls upset Kimberly, Roncalli boys hold off Valders

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with Notre Dame hockey coach Cory McCracken

High School Sports Xtra: Kimberly handles Appleton East in Game of the Week

Green Bay beats Youngstown State for first win

High School Hoops: FVA powers handle steep nonconference tests

Green Bay Nation 12/30: Goodbye, Titans