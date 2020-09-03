From CFL & Ivy League: Unique paths to Packers cut day

(WFRV) – No matter where you’ve from, or the road you took to get here, the goal is the simply to make the cut.

“Given the opportunity that I stick, you’ll see a lot of changes within me. If I don’t, honestly I haven’t really thought that far yet. I’m focused on, I’m here, and I’m here to stay,” said wide receiver Reggie Begelton.

There’s plenty of different paths taken to get to Lambeau Field. Some have played in the NFL before, some straight from college, and even a couple from the Canadian Football League.

“A lot of people just see the CFL and coming back here, but it’s way longer than that. Everything invested and put into it just to get back to get int he locker room and such. It’s just full circle man,” said cornerback DaShaun Amos.

Reggie Begelton and DaShaun Amos were teammates once before with the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL. Now they’re back in the states competing to stick on a new roster, in a new locker room, but still together.

“Just to see him out there every day, it gives us something to keep us going. You need a little reminder. Just seeing him on the other side of the ball. We’re here, we’re far from done, but it’s a good feeling,” said Amos.

Fullback John Lovett’s journey to Green Bay wasn’t traditional either. Playing college ball in the Ivy League at Princeton then signing as undrafted free agent with Kansas City. Plus, making a position change from college quarterback to H-back in the NFL.

“Understanding everybody’s individual responsibilities it allows you to sort of allows you to understand when now you’re playing a certain role. You know, where you fit in in the larger picture of things,” said John Lovett.

Lovett is also familiar with released after he was sent packing by Kansas City back on July 29th. It didn’t take long for Lovett to find a new spot, after being claimed off waivers by Green Bay.

“Lows to highs. When Green Bay put in the waiver claim my agent called and said pack your bags. Just excited to keep going, and thankful to this organization for giving me an opportunity to keep chasing my dream,” said Lovett.