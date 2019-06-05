From longshot to fan favorite

GREEN BAY, Wis —

Any time you are a Division 3 free agent in the NFL, you have to prove yourself. Jake Kumerow’s journey to Green Bay has had its share of ups and downs. Four years ago he was signed by Cincinnati and spent his first two years on the Bengals practice squad. That was followed by a two week stint with the Patriots, and after being released by New England, Kumerow landed on the Packers roster. And as a wide receiver, job number one is earning the trust of Aaron Rodgers.

“Yeah I hope so. I just try to be in the right spot at the right time for him and let the rest fall into place. Having a year under your belt with watching Aaron, and learning the scheme definitely helps being around in year two. Year one you are definitely a little bit nervous, a little jittery trying to make sure that you’re doing everything right, and now year two comes around, and I feel a little bit more confident. I’m just ready to go for him. It feels good.”

After being on injured reserve to start last season, Kumerow was activated late in the year and ended up with 8 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. And heading into his 2nd season he’ll be learning his 4th offensive system in 4 years.

“It’s just a few different things with the scheme of the offense they are different but routes are routes. The field and the ball, those things haven’t changed. So you know I just do my part and try and be there at the right place at the right time.”

Kumerow was impressive throughout last years training camp and racked up 6 receptions for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns in two preseason games before injuring his shoulder, and there might be even higher expectations for the UW-Whitewater alum heading into his second season with the Packers.