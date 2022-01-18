From non-fumbles to Favre dominance: Packers & 49ers have memorable playoff history

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet for the ninth time in the postseason on Saturday, but what about the previous eight matchups?

The Packers and 49ers playoff games against each other are filled with blowouts, infamous referee calls & and some surprising stats.

One thing to note: Aaron Rodgers has yet to beat the 49ers in the playoffs as he is 0-3. Through eight games, both teams are 4-4 against each other during the postseason.

There have been some memorable moments between these two teams, and some of those moments Packer fans would like to forget. Some highlights of the series include Jerry Rice fumbling, but the referees saying he was down (at the time there was no replay review), or the late 1990’s Packers beating the 49ers by a combined 50 points through their first three meetings.

Here is a game-by-game breakdown of every playoff matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers:

Divisional Round Jan. 6, 1996 – Packers 27 @ 49ers 17

This was the first postseason meeting between these two teams, and going into the game the 49ers were apparently 9.5 point favorites. The Packers jumped out to an early 21-0 point lead.

Brett Favre had a spectacular game going 21 for 28 with 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Steve Young ended up throwing the football 65 times and threw two interceptions.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre rears back to pass under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Alfred Williams during the second quarter of their NFC playoff game Saturday, Jan 6, 1996, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

The Packers would end losing to the Dallas Cowboys in the Conference Championship.

Divisional Round Jan. 4, 1997 – Packers 35 vs 49ers 14

Almost one year exactly after their first playoff game, the Packers and 49ers met again, this time in Lambeau. Again, the Packers got off to a 21-0 lead, but the lead quickly evaporated. It was 21-14 in the third quarter before the Packers scored the next 14 points to win 35 to 14.

The Packers came into the game as five-point favorites, and the quarterbacks did not have a stat-filled day. Steve Young only threw five passes before Elvis Grbac came in and ended the day with three interceptions and one touchdown.

Favre went 11 for 15 with 79 yards passing. The Packers leaned on Edgar Bennett and Dorsey Levens. Bennett had two touchdowns to go along with 80 yards on the ground.

Green Bay Packers tight end Mark Chmura , right, tries to get by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Lee Woodall during the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., in this Jan. 4, 1997 photo. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

The Packers would end up winning the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

Conference Championship Jan. 11, 1998 – Packers 23 @ 49ers 10

For the third year in a row, the Packers and 49ers met in the playoffs, but this time a berth to the Super Bowl was on the line.

Packers kicker Ryan Longwell had a busy day at the office as he went three for four on field-goal attempts as well as adding two extra points. For the third straight game against the 49ers, Favre did not throw an interception and finished the day with 222 yards passing.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Santana Dotson celebrates with Packers fans after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 23-10 in the NFC Championship game played at 3Com Park in San Francisco, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 11, 1998.(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

The Packers were up 23 to 3 before the 49ers ran a kickoff for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Packers would not win a second straight Super Bowl as they lost to the Denver Broncos 24 to 31.

Wild Card Round Jan. 3, 1999 – Packers 27 @ 49ers 30 (Jerry Rice fumbled)

In one of the more infamous games in Packer history, the team lost to the 49ers in the Wild Card Round.

With the 49ers trailing 27-23 with less than a minute left, Jerry Rice caught a pass and was tackled inbounds. The ball ended up coming free, but the referee ruled that Rice was down.

However, multiple replay angles showed that Rice in fact fumbled the ball. At the time, there was no replay review so the play could not be looked at.

Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Brett Favre walks off the field after the Packers were defeated by the San Francsico 49ers 30-27 in the NFC wild card playoff game at 3COM Park in San Francisco, Sunday, Jan. 3, 1999. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

A few plays later, Steve Young would hit Terrell Owens for a 25-yard touchdown pass to win the game 30-27. Replay review would be added the following season.

Wild Card Round Jan. 13, 2002 – Packers 25 vs 49ers 15

After playing in the playoffs for four straight years, the Packers and 49ers would next meet in the playoffs in 2002. The Packers would move to 4-1 overall in the postseason against the 49ers with a 25 to 15 victory.

The game was held at Lambeau Field and the Packers were 3.5 point favorites. Favre threw two touchdowns and Ahman Green added one touchdown on the ground.

Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Brett Favre reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Antonio Freeman in the first quarter of their NFC wild card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 13, 2002, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Packers would lose a blowout against the St. Louis Rams the following week.

Divisional Round Jan. 12, 2013 – Packers 31 @ 49ers 45

Over a decade after their previous meeting, the Packers and 49ers would meet again. This time the 49ers would put up 45 points and come out victorious.

Colin Kaepernick and Frank Gore ran all over the Packers as both players rushed for over 100 yards. Kaepernick had 181 yards and two touchdowns.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis (52) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the third quarter of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game in San Francisco, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2013. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The Packers leading rusher? DuJuan Harris, who finished the game with 53 yards rushing. In his first playoff game against the 49ers, Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and one interception.

Wild Card Round Jan. 5, 2014 – Packers 20 vs 49ers 23

The Packers and 49ers met for the second year in a row in the playoffs, and this game the 49ers came out ahead again. Temps for this game reached -10 with the wind chill.

The Packers came into the game as 3 point underdogs even though they were home. Kaepernick again had a great game rushing turning seven carries into 98 yards.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick tries to scramble past Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels during an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Rodgers threw for 177 yards and one touchdown.

Conference Championship Jan. 19, 2020 – Packers 20 @ 49ers 37

With a chance to go to the Super Bowl, the Packers lost by 17 on the road against the 49ers. Going into the game, the 49ers were 8 point favorites.

The Packers dug themselves an early hole, as it was 27 to 0 at halftime. Rodgers had two interceptions, but the 49ers ran all over the Packers.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) scores in front of Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Raheem Mostert ran for 220 yards and four(!) touchdowns. Jimmy Garoppolo only threw the ball eight times for 77 yards.

Divisional Round Jan. 22, 2022 – Packers ? vs 49ers ?

Rodgers will have his fourth chance to get a win against the 49ers in the postseason, as he has yet to beat them. The Packers have lost the last three games by a combined 34 points, but enter Saturday’s game as 5.5 point favorites.

If the Packers win they will host either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (in a rematch from last season) or the Los Angeles Rams.