GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Up down, up down, up down. The Packers offense has become very accustomed to this new post-practice routine, a consequence for losing a designated team drill.

Head coach Matt LaFleur implemented this competition period between the offense and the defense, and said the team will have push-ups or up-downs on the line “every time we go out there.”

So far, whether it’s a two-minute drill or a red-zone period, the defense has won the first five designated drills. On Tuesday, Packers quarterback Jordan Love went four and out in the two-minute drill…which led to the up-downs.

“It’s very frustrating,” Love said after practice. “I think we’re all pretty tired of it. Kudos to the defense, but obviously, it’s disappointing as an offense collectively as a whole. It’s definitely an area that we need to step up and figure out how we can turn that thing around.”

While the offense struggled as a whole, rookie tight end Luke Musgrave showed a couple bright spots in practice. He was on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from Love, while going one on one against rookie safety Anthony Johnson Jr. Musgrave also made a ten-yard reception across the middle in 11-on-11s on a flip pass from Love.

“If my guy leaves, I can wheel around and be there as an outlet for him,” Musgrave said on making himself available for his quarterback. “It works out if he’s getting pressured, I’m there for his help so I take the hits and he doesn’t.”

However, Musgrave and his fellow rookies are still figuring out the team’s offense.

“It just comes down to us being on the same page. I don’t think we have that right now,” Love said of his offense. “We’re still growing, going through those growing pains right now. There’s spurts of it, it’s awesome to see. And then it sucks when we’re just not putting it together.”