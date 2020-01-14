Gallery: Rivalry for Packers-49ers dates back 25 years

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 1999, file photo, San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver Terrell Owens pulls in a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Steve Young as Green Bay Packers’ safeties Pat Terrell (40) and Darren Sharper defend late in the fourth quarter of an NFC wild card playoff game at 3COM Park in San Francisco. Owens’ catch with three seconds left in the game led the 49ers to a 30-27 win. The two teams that have combined for nine Super Bowl titles will meet with a spot in the ultimate game on the line once again when the 49ers (14-3) host the Packers (14-3) in the NFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan, File)

(Associated Press) – There are few franchises that have been as intertwined over the last quarter-century as much as the Green Bay and San Francisco.

There are coaches getting groomed in one spot and ending up in the other. There are seven previous playoff meetings with the Packers winning four behind stars like Brett Favre and Reggie White and the Niners behind players such as Terrell Owens and Colin Kaepernick.

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 1997, file photo, Green Bay Packers’ Desmond Howard eludes San Francisco 49ers Kevin Mitchell (55) and punter Tommy Thompson on the way to a touchdown on a punt return in the first half of an NL football game in Green Bay, Wisc. The two teams that have combined for nine Super Bowl titles will meet with a spot in the ultimate game on the line once again when the 49ers (14-3) host the Packers (14-3) in the NFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.(AP Photo/David Boe, File)

FILE – This Jan. 4, 1997, file photo shows Green Bay Packers, from left, John Michels, Brett Favre and Andre Rison celebrating after Green Bay’s Antonio Freeman recovered a fumble by teammate Edgar Bennett for a touchdown in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Green Bay, Wisc. The Packers and 49ers that have combined for nine Super Bowl titles will meet with a spot in the ultimate game on the line once again when the 49ers (14-3) host the Packers (14-3) in the NFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, file)

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2013, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) runs for a 56-yard touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game, in San Francisco. The two teams that have combined for nine Super Bowl titles will meet with a spot in the ultimate game on the line once again when the 49ers (14-3) host the Packers (14-3) in the NFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, greets Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The two teams that have combined for nine Super Bowl titles will meet once again when the 49ers host the Packers in the NFC championship game.