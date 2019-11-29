GAME PREVIEW: Packers look to rebound in New York

GREEN BAY, WI – DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after the Packers scored in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on December 13, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – It’s December football in the National Football League, the time when playoff spots are won and lost.

The Green Bay Packers will attempt to rebound from their worst defeat of the season on the West Coat

The 8-3 Packers take on the New York Giants Sunday in a noon contest just a week after a 37-8 thrashing by the 49ers in San Francisco.

Green Bay, now tied for first place in the NFC with the border rival Minnesota Vikings, enters a three-game stretch against opponents with losing records before a showdown with the Vikings in Minneapolis on December 23.

The Giants are 2-9, as are the Washington Redskins, whom the Packers host at Lambeau Field on December 8. Green Bay then takes on the 5-6 Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 15, a rivalry game where records rarely matter.

The task at hand for Matt LaFleur’s team, which has lost two of its last three games, is to take care of business.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense will attempt to get back on track after an anemic performance against the 49ers, scoring a single touchdown and 2-point conversion and converting just one of 15 third-down attempts.

The Green Bay offensive line was outmatched against San Francisco and the Packers lost tackle Bryan Bulaga to a knee injury. His status is uncertain for the Giants game and the team made two roster moves Tuesday to add depth in case Bulaga is sidelined.

The Packers elevated tackle Yosh Nijman from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday and also signed tackle Cody Conway to the practice squad.

The offense will try to establish the run with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams against New York and its 27th-ranked defense. The Green Bay defense has given up too many explosive plays and was gouged over the middle by 49ers star tight end George Kittle, who caught six passes for 129 yards and a 61-yard touchdown play.

“I’m disappointed in myself with how we got outcoached and we got outplayed,” LaFleur said Sunday after the 49ers game. “The bottom line it’s unacceptable. We have to look at ourselves. There’s a lot to correct if we want to be the team we want to be.”

Green Bay has plenty of corrections to make in all three phases—offense, defense, and special teams—for the stretch run of the 2019 regular season. With full control of its destiny.

NFL Week 13 Picks

Lions

Cowboys

Saints

Panthers

Ravens

Colts

Eagles

Chiefs

Jaguars

Jets

Rams

Chargers

Steelers

Patriots

Seahawks

The Packers haven’t defeated Giants on the road since December 2011. Rogers, Jones, and surging Adams too much for New York with 27th-ranked defense and -12 turnover ratio.