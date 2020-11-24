Game time for Packers-Panthers set for Saturday, December 19th

(WFRV) – The Packers will get another primetime game in 2020, but on a Saturday. That’s after the NFL announced Green Bay’s week 15 home against Carolina is set for 7:15 p.m. on December 19th.
The game will be televised nationally on the NFL Network.
That gives Green Bay a total of six primetime games this season, including back-to-back weeks with a trip to Nashville, Tenn. the following week.
This week the Packers host Chicago in a primetime game at Lambeau Field. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this year.
The last time Green Bay played a Saturday regular season game was back on December 23rd, 2017 against Minnesota. The Vikings won that game 17-0.
