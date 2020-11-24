Game time for Packers-Panthers set for Saturday, December 19th

An end racism logo is painted on the field at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

(WFRV) – The Packers will get another primetime game in 2020, but on a Saturday. That’s after the NFL announced Green Bay’s week 15 home against Carolina is set for 7:15 p.m. on December 19th.

The game will be televised nationally on the NFL Network.

That gives Green Bay a total of six primetime games this season, including back-to-back weeks with a trip to Nashville, Tenn. the following week.

This week the Packers host Chicago in a primetime game at Lambeau Field. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this year.

The last time Green Bay played a Saturday regular season game was back on December 23rd, 2017 against Minnesota. The Vikings won that game 17-0.