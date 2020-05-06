1  of  2
Garvin hopes to be Packers’ latest seventh round success story

Miami defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin (97) is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Bethune Cookman, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(WFRV) – The Packers have their share of seventh round success stories. Most notable would be wide receiver Donald Driver, and offensive lineman Mark Tauscher.

Jonathan Garvin has the potential to be next.

“I haven’t hit my prime yet. I have years to go to hit my prime. Even when the contract is done, I still won’t be in my prime, and I still keep on growing and developing,” said Jonathan Garvin.

At 6’4″ and over 260 pounds, Garvin certainly has the physical traits of an edge rusher. His nickname, “Spider,” may sound a little different for the position, but it fits.

“They just said, I look like a spider sometimes. When I came off the edge I would just have a low center of gravity, and even if I was about to fall I would use my hands to crawl back up,” said Garvin.

Garvin left Miami early for the NFL after his junior year. In his final two seasons with the Hurricanes, Garvin finished with 10.5 sacks and just under 100 tackles. Most of that came during Garvin’s second year when he finished with 17.5 tackles for loss.

The former four star recruit has plenty of potential, but needs to continue to develop and become more consistent. Being a project may have contributed to Garvin falling to the seventh round, but regardless he seemed excited to hear his name called by Green Bay in the seventh round.

“I think anybody that has that dream from childhood would be joyful. So, that’s what I was. I was just jumping up and down. You know you’re going to the NFL, and you’re happy wherever you’re going to be and I’m definitely happy to be a Green Bay Packer,” said Garvin.

