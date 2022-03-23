GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In what may be one of the few times people may be happy to get a bill in the mail, the Green Bay Packers are mailing invoices to those selected to purchase tickets to a 2022 game.

According to officials, all of the invoices will reflect regular-season pricing for seats, which are priced at $123. The invoices are due by April 15.

Those who decide to pay for tickets will be notified in early July of what game tickets they will get. These tickets will reportedly only be mobile tickets.

These tickets cannot be resold on the secondary market. However, they can be transferred digitally to other fans.

Anyone who did not get an invoice in the mail, don’t worry, if all the available tickets are not bought for the first drawing, there may be a second one.

If a 2021-selected resident who got tickets for a preseason game was picked again, they will be guaranteed tickets to a regular-season game.

Tickets can be paid for online, using the Packers’ Ticketmaster system, and instructions were sent to the residents that were selected. Those who were selected can also pay by credit card or check at the Packers’ ticket office at Lambeau Field from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Monday and Friday. Cash will reportedly not be accepted.

More information about the Brown County drawing can be found here.