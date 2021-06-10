Get Loud Lambeau: Packers announce Lambeau Field to return to 100% capacity

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Lambeau Field is seen during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Green Bay, Wis. Opened in 1957 and eventually named for the famed franchise’s first head coach, Lambeau Field was considered the NFL’s first football-specific facility. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will welcome fans at full capacity for games and events this season.

According to the Packers, Lambeau Field will be at 100% capacity at games and events this summer and fall which include the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Training Camp and Family Night.

“The Packers are planning for the season and the various activities that annually help all of us get excited for the return of football,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said.

The Training Camp schedule is still being finalized.

The following events were mentioned by the Packers:

Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Monday, July 26

Packers 5K Run/Walk – Saturday, July 24

Packers Family Night – Saturday, August 7

Training Camp will reportedly begin the last week of July, but dates and times will be announced at a later date.

The Lambeau Field Atrium resumed regular hours and the Packers Pro Shop is now open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays. The hours for the weekend are as follows, Saturdays are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.

The Packers Hall of Fame is also now open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.

“As you make plans to attend Packers events and other large-scale events in the community, know your best protection is to be fully vaccinated,” said Anna Destree, Brown County Public Health Officer.