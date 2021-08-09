Getting his kicks Mason Crosby is the 3rd oldest player on the Packers roster but you wouldn't know it based on his performance and attitude.

GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV) -Mason Crosby is the 3rd oldest player on the Packers roster but you wouldn’t know it based on his performance and attitude.

Over the past three-plus decades, the Packers have basically had only three kickers on their roster, and Mason Crosby is the king of the kicking game. The veteran is the 3rd oldest player on the roster but isn’t slowing down one bit.

“I’m excited to be entering year 15 and pursuing another championship,” said Crosby. “For me it’s trying to do it at a high-level as long as I possibly can.”

Crosby is coming off a season where he was a perfect 16-16 on field goals, and from a percentage perspective, the past two seasons have been the best of his entire career.

“I wish I could bottle up a secret for you and just kind of have that harnessed, but I do think sometimes it’s simplifying things,” said Crosby. “My process is experience over time. I’ve learned so much and I’m not afraid to learn from a positive, and learn from all those negative that happened\ in my career. If I choose to avoid things and not learn from the moment, than I’m not growing. I work really hard and make sure that my drive every day at work, is to be the best version of me.

The results are pretty clear on the football field, but Crosby has also taken on a leadership role off of it.

“He is a great leader for this football team. He’s obviously the player rep and as a good pulse of what’s going on with our football team,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “It’s great to have a veteran like that, and we’ve got multiple guys like that, but Mason is somebody that you can always count on.”

Crosby ranks 20th all-time in NFL scoring history and after this year, there is a good chance he will end up in the top 15 by seasons end, but he will worry about those kind of statistics when his career is over.

“Whenever it’s all said and done, I’ll look and see where I end up, but last year I remember breaking into some different top spots,” said Crosby. “It’s cool the longer you do it. I’d lie if I was like ‘No it doesn’t mean anything to me,’ and that kind of stuff is awesome. To give credit to Aaron (Rodgers) and Brett (Favre) before him, and the guys that are on the offensive and defensive side of the ball that allow me to go out there and finish scoring drives and kick field goals? I couldn’t do it without those guys. It means a lot to me.”

The Texan native played on college at the University of Colorado, so he knows what it’s like to kick in inclement weather, but to achieve what he has in Wisconsin has been quite accomplishment.

“That’s huge. Especially kicking up in this type of climate. Anytime when you’ve got less than ideal conditions for more than half the season typically,” said LaFleur. “For a guy to be able to go in there and consistently do a great job, because you never really appreciate it until you don’t have somebody there, and with Mason you never want to take anything for granted. He has consistently delivered. He’s invaluable.”

“We love Green Bay and we love being here and our plan right now is to just live life to the fullest,” said Crosby. “I’ve taken up ice fishing more and doing more winter activities as we stay here through the off-season every year, and just really making it home, and see where that takes us.”