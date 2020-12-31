Green Bay Nation: Bears blocking the #1 seed in the NFC

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the final game of the season!! The Packers have to just beat Chicago to wrap up the #1 seed in the NFC and the first round bye of the playoffs. The Bears need to win to get into the playoffs. But first, breakdown of the game against the Titans.

David Montgomery, Mitch Trubisky is good at football, the Packers offensive line deserves a game ball and more. MK and her special guests, Matt Schneidman and Matt Reynoldson, talk the keys to the Bears game.

It’s time for Top Five Tweets! Bucks breaking an NBA record, Cam Newton’s schedule, and Allen Lazard dragging AJ Dillon all over Lambeau Field.

In Challenge or No Challenge, the Matt’s debate touchdowns for Rodgers, sacks for Z Smith and yardage for David Montgomery.

Finally, lets pick the game! Who wins, the Bears or the Packers?