Green Bay Nation: Packers bounce back against the Lions, but the 49ers loom

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers offense finally arrived with a 35-17 win over Detroit but there are still some things that are cause for concern.

With the 49ers looming, the Green Bay Nation gang breaks down how to stop Jimmy Garoppolo, how dangerous Nick Bosa is, and just how worried they are about the Packers offensive line.

In this week’s Let’s Get Social segment, the gang talks the Vikings kicking woes, Gronk not watching film and whether the Packers are due for a third straight NFC Championship loss.

In Challenge or No Challenge, will the guys agree with MK? Or will the challenge flag be thrown?

Finally, the gang picks who they think will win out in California.