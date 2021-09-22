Green Bay Nation: Packers bounce back against the Lions, but the 49ers loom

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers offense finally arrived with a 35-17 win over Detroit but there are still some things that are cause for concern.

With the 49ers looming, the Green Bay Nation gang breaks down how to stop Jimmy Garoppolo, how dangerous Nick Bosa is, and just how worried they are about the Packers offensive line.

In this week’s Let’s Get Social segment, the gang talks the Vikings kicking woes, Gronk not watching film and whether the Packers are due for a third straight NFC Championship loss.

In Challenge or No Challenge, will the guys agree with MK? Or will the challenge flag be thrown?

Finally, the gang picks who they think will win out in California.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

GBN 9/22/21 PICK EM

GBN 9/22/21 CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GBN 9/22/21 - Lets Get Social

GBN 9/22/21 - Here comes San Fran

Green Bay Nation 9/23/21 - Packers offense has arrived

Locker Room: Keys to the game