Green Bay Nation: Packers improve to 4-0, head to the bye week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This had all the makings of a trap game. But Aaron Rodgers and company were absolutely perfect. The Green Bay Nation gang talks about the three players who had the biggest impact on the Monday Night Football win.

The Packers are on the bye week! Yay! Unfortunately they can’t go anywhere. The Green Bay Nation crew talks bye week blues, why the Packers needed to be on the bye with all the injuries, and is Matt LaFleur a magician?

It’s time for Top Five Tweets! We’re talking Lil Wayne, MVS gives fantasy advice and Aaron Rodgers drops cold, hard facts.

In this week’s Challenge or No Challenge, will Lambeau have fans? How many picks will Aaron Rodgers throw the entire season? And will Aaron Jones break 24 touchdowns on the season?

Since there’s no matchup to pick for the Packers this week, the Green Bay Nation gang talks about some marquee matchups as we look ahead to Week 5.