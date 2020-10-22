Green Bay Nation: Packers look to reset after beatdown by Tampa Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The way that the Packers game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not go how the Green and Gold wanted it to. The Green Bay Nation gang breaks down what happened against the Bucs and what the Packers can do to fix it.

Looking ahead to the Texans, how do the Packers jumpstart their defense? Especially with a quarterback like Deshaun Watson.

It’s time for Top Five Tweets. We’re talking Mike McCarthy on the hot seat, Bill O’Brien’s team being better without him, and when the Packers lose, they lose big.

In Challenge or No Challenge, will Andy and Marques agree with MK about Deshaun Watson throwing touchdowns, AJ Dillon getting more work and Packers start being over rated?

The Green Bay Nation gang picks who wins in week 7.