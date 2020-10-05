Green Bay Nation: Packers take down Saints to move to 3-0, host Falcons on MNF

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Who needs a wide receiver in the draft? Apparently not the Green Bay Packers. The Green Bay Nation gang breaks down the huge game Allen Lazard had against the Saints, how the tight ends fixed their dropped passes problem and what’s the grade for the Green Bay defense and how they struggled to stop Alvin Kamara.

The Falcons have had a finishing games problem, blowing two fourth quarter leads in back to back weeks. The GBN gang takes a look at the keys to the game for the Packers to move to 4-0.

In this week’s edition of Top Five Tweets, the South Park cast gets to go to an NFL game, Creed is apparently the theme song for the Green Bay Packers this season, and Aaron Rodgers is still dropping dimes.

In Challenge or No Challenge, will Marques and Andy agree with MK: Mitch Trubisky start against the Packers, Jordan Love will be active for a game, and the Green and Gold defense gets all the sacks against Matt Ryan?

Finally, MK is 3-0 in picks for the season, so who does the GBN gang pick for Monday Night Football?