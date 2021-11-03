Green Bay Nation: Rodgers reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, will not play on Sunday in Kansas City

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Who even remembers what happened in Arizona? All eyes are on the Packers as they prep to start Jordan Love with Aaron Rodgers reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Matt LaFleur said it best, no one is going to feel sorry for the Packers, least of all the 4-4 Kansas City Chiefs. The GBN gang breaks down the keys to this matchup.

In Let’s Get Social, the gang talks national media perception, Phillip Rivers and Blake Bortles golf game.

Time for Challenge or No Challenge! Wil Marques and Andy agree with MK’s predictions about the KC-GB matchup?

The group had to make some last minute changes, but the picks are in! Who do you think wins down in Kansas City?

