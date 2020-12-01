Green Bay Nation: The Bears are coming to town

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers look to shake off the hurt from the overtime loss against the Colts…. but what happened that caused the game to even get to overtime?

The Green and Gold have to get their game face on as they face NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears.

It’s time for Top Five Tweets! We’re talking about watermelons, Tom Brady tanking, and penguins on a football field.

In Challenge or No Challenge, will Marcus and Andy agree with MK’s statements this week? Or will they throw the challenge flag? And meet this week’s Packers Pets, Mulder!

Finally, the GBN gang picks who they think will win between the Packers and the Chicago Bears.

