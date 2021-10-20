Green Bay Nation: The Washington Football Team comes to town

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It will go down as the ‘I own you game’, and Aaron Rodgers isn’t wrong: he does own the Chicago Bears. The Green Bay Nation gang breaks down the Packers fifth straight win as they improve to 5-1.

The Washington Football Team is coming to town. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the front four of the Football Team’s defense is deceivingly good, despite low sack numbers. The GBN gang breaks down how to slow down Taylor Heinicke, Chase Young and how the lack of Packers edge rushers could be a problem.

In Let’s Get Social, the gang talks Rodgers new team ownership, Derrick Henry being a freak and Justin Fields needs to work on his long ball.

Challenge or No Challenge, Heinicke throws an interception, Chase Young gets a sack and Aaron Rodgers rushes for 30 yards? Do the guys agree?

Finally, it’s time to reveal our picks for week seven!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 10/20/21: Pick Em Week 7

Green Bay Nation 10/20/21: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/20/21: Lets Get Social

Green Bay Nation 10/20/21: Washington Football Team

Green Bay Nation 10/20/21: Rodgers owns the Bears

Divisions 3-7 Football Bracket Breakdown