Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones kicks off “Yards for Shoes” campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Boys and Girls Club of Green Bay kicked off the second leg of its annual “Yards for Shoes” campaign on Tuesday, September 7.

The Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones was there for the kickoff and to make sure the kids in need, get a pair of new shoes this football season.

During the “Yards for Shoes” event, every yard the NFL running back runs, up to 1,000 yards, a pair of Adidas shoes will be given to a child in need.

Now if any Packers fans wanna join in with Jones and help out kids in the local community, you make a monetary donation online or go and buy a new pair of shoes to be donated.

