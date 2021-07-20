GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Packers alumni are hitting the road for “Packers Road Trip”

Packers

(WFRV)- The Green Bay Packers are thrilled to announce on Tuesday, July 20, that after a two-year hiatus that the fan-favorite “Packers Road Trip” returns.

Members of the Super Bowl XLV championship team will be hitting the road to surprise fans at multiple locations throughout Wisconsin.

The state-wide road trip is scheduled to depart for the open road to “surprise locations” July 22 through July 25. The road trip will cover the Southeast, Northeast, and Southwest regions of the state. Packers alumni players expected to be a part of the event include James Jones, Nick Collins, Morgan Burnett, and Ryan Grant. The players will board a “Packers-themed bus” according to officials.

During the surprise stops the road trip, the group will make surprise visits to hospitals, camps, community centers, and more to surprise fans. The traditional tailgate parties that are a part of the “Packers Road Trip” meant to raise money for charity won’t be happening this year, the Packers did not explain why they will not be. However, the team will instead present donations and giveaways for fans at several stops.

The Packers Road Trip will officially hit the road on Thursday, July 22, leaving first from Lambeau Field, and will return on Sunday, July 25.

