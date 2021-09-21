Green Bay Packers and staff in Hortonville to get kids on their feet

HORTONVILLE, Wis (WFRV)- The first of multiple outreach football camps of the Green Bay Packers kicked off for the fall season on Tuesday, September 21.

The first camp was at Hortonville Elementary that is a part of the NFL’s Play 60 campaign.

At each camp, boys and girls will put their football skills to the test as they run through drills and obstacle courses. From Packers alumni like Tony Fisher to an outreach specialist associated with the Green and Gold were in attendance to work with the kids taking part in the camp.

The NFL’s Play 60 campaign focuses on “tackling” childhood obesity. Organizers explain that the events are designed to get kids up and on their feet to stay active and a part of in-school, after-school, and team-based programs. According to the press release, each camp is expected to have anywhere between 100 to 300 kids in attendance.

The camps are scheduled out for the rest of September and October taking place in both Green Bay and Muskego. There are three more camps scheduled in the next few weeks. The following days and locations will be listed below;