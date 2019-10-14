Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions…the origins of a rivalry

It hasn’t happened a lot as of late, but the Packers and Lions will battle for supremacy in the NFC North on Monday night football.

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV)–If you predicted that Green Bay and Detroit would be playing for the top spot in the division in week 6, with the winner on Monday night football holding a lead over the rest of the division you probably should go buy a lottery ticket or call some friends in Las Vegas.

Neither team made it to the playoffs last year and the drought for Detroit has been far more significant for their franchise.

The Lions have just three playoff appearances in the past two decades and haven’t won a playoff game in 28 years. They also haven’t won a divisional title since 1993 but even that celebration was short-lived as Green Bay went on to beat them.

It was the first playoff victory for Green Bay in over a decade, but that game wasn’t in hand until the final minute. Not only did Brett Favre throw a pick-6 midway through the third quarter, but the Lions held all the momentum moving into the red zone.

That was, of course, until George Teaque made history.

George Teague picked off Erik Kramer and returned an interception 101 yards for a touchdown, which still remains the longest pick-six in NFL playoff history, to take a 21-17 lead.

Fourth-quarter, advantage fading, enter a legend in the making.

Favre launches a bomb across his body 40 plus yards into the corner of the end zone, where Sterling Sharpe hauled it in for the go-ahead score. To this day its one of the most historic passes in Packers history.

“Barry Sanders had his day with 160 yards or whatever he had, but we held on with a ‘bend but don’t break’ defense. I would say that throw by Brett was one of the top two or three from him in his history,” said teammate George Koonce.

“I think you have to go with the touchdown pass to Kitrick Taylor as his number one all-time because, at that point, nobody had ever heard of Brett. The touchdown pass to Sterling Sharpe against the Lions? That brought him from being just Brett to being someone everybody knew across the entire league as Brett Favre.”

From the ’94 playoff game when Green Bay’s defense held Barry Sanders to negative one yards on a frigid New Year’s Eve at Lambeau Field to numerous Thanksgiving Day games in Detroit — and even the end of the 2008 season where the Packers beat the Lions in the regular-season finale that guaranteed Detroit a winless 0-16 campaign — these two longtime franchises have had their share of memorable contests.

That playoff game at the end of the 1993 season was the starting point for a successful run spanning two and a half decades here in Titletown.

Hopefully, Monday nights chapter in the rivalry becomes another in the spotlight, where a win over the Lions becomes more than just another victory.

News and notes: (courtesy the Packers Dope Sheet)