GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 25th member of the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame belongs to John Breske from Marathon County.

The Elderon native was selected by fans from among 10 finalists during a voting period that ran from January 1-31, with more than 44,000 votes cast throughout the United States and countries around the world.

A true Packers fan through and through, Breske has undoubtedly demonstrated his devotion to the team over the years. A decorated veteran of the Korean War, Breske’s honor and dedication have carried over to his passion for the Packers as well, exemplifying what it means to have team spirit.

Over the past 60 years, he has hosted numerous bus trips to Green Bay, giving fans a chance to experience the Lambeau Field atmosphere, along with his famous tailgating beef sandwiches with all the fixings in person.

He goes out of his way to ensure that everyone feels welcome and included, whether they are Packers fans or supporters of opposing teams. His hospitality and reverence for tradition set him apart; he loves telling stories to new generations of fans, carrying on the history and uniqueness of the Packers whenever he can.

As a cancer survivor, Breske has worked to pay it forward in numerous ways, including donating game tickets to worthy causes and events that support finding a cure for the disease.

Breske’s close friend, Lori Mueller, nominated him and used the nomination essay to share Breske’s passion, love, and loyalty for the Packers, illustrated by his consistent displays of good sportsmanship, class, and tradition over the years.

In an excerpt from the nomination essay, Mueller wrote, “John is a long-time, die-hard, dyed-in-the-wool, fire-breathing Packers fan like no other, who for decades has faithfully followed America’s team, the Green Bay Packers, and made it possible for thousands of Packers fans to have their dreams come true.”

This year’s other finalists included: Jimmy Krueger from Dallas, Texas, Christopher Windisch of Williston Park, New York, Brittany Bogan of Green Bay, Wis., Patrick Egle of Redlands, Calif., Rodney Goodrich of Stetsonville, Wis., Julie Lankey-Smallwood of Wonewoc, Wis., Ryan Packer of Milwaukee. Wis., Noam Sturm of Avon, Conn., and Robert Thom of Neenah, Wis.

In honor of his selection, Breske will receive four club seats to a 2023 Packers home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, and a road trip for two to a 2023 Packers away game, including game tickets, airfare and hotel accommodations.

Breske also will have his name permanently displayed in a place of honor in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.