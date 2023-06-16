GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have announced the dates of practices that are open to the general public for the 2023 Packers Training Camp.

Released on Friday, the Packers will utilize a ‘Back to Football’ theme, with training camp kicking off on Wednesday, July 26. It will be the first of three open practices in four days as part of the opening week.

The Packers will open the second week with three open practices (July 31, August 1, 3) before Family Night takes place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Green Bay will have one open practice (August 7) before traveling to Cincinnati, where they will have a joint practice before facing the Bengals in the first preseason game on August 11 at 6 p.m.

Green Bay will head back home, where it will have an open practice on Aug. 14 and then two joint practices against New England (August 16-17) before facing the Patriots at Lambeau Field on August 19 at 7 p.m.

The Packers will finish off the open sessions of training camp with two practices on August 22-23 before facing Seattle at Lambeau Field on August 26.

Should inclement weather or any other factor force the team indoors, practices will be closed to the public due to space limitations inside the Don Hutson Center.

Packers Family Night is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at Lambeau Field. The format will be a full practice with a family-focused game-like atmosphere. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the team will take the field for warmups at 7:00 p.m.

Important dates on the preseason calendar include:

