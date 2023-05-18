GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have confirmed their 2023 preseason schedule which will feature two Saturday contests and one Friday game.

In a release from the team, the Packers will start the preseason in Ohio on Friday, August 11, against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team will then play its first 2023 game at Lambeau on Saturday, August 19, versus the New England Patriots before hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 26.

This is the first time the Packers will conclude the preseason at home since 2019 and the first time the Seahawks and Packers will face off to end the preseason.

Both home games are expected to be beneficial to charities with the Patriots game being designated as the Play Football Game and the Seahawks game being designated as the Packers Give Back Game.

Jordan Love and company will kick off the regular season on September 10 in Chicago against the long-time rival Bears at 3:25 central time.