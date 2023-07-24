GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers training camp begins on Wednesday, July 26, and officials are encouraging fans to join the team at practice and enjoy a variety of activities to celebrate the return of football.

Ahead of the first practice at 10:30 a.m. on July 26, the Packers will open DreamDrive, returning for its tenth year. Kids are invited to take part in the bike tradition by bringing their bikes to each open practice day and offering Packers players a ride from Lambeau Field to Ray Nitschke Field.

The first week of training camp will include several activities for families and fans to enjoy, including the Bellin Health Bike Rodeo with the De Pere Police Department from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

The event will feature free bike helmet fittings, a bike helmet giveaway, and a bike safety course designed to help children learn the rules of the road. The event is scheduled to take place in the parking lot adjacent to Ray Nitschke Field.

On Saturday, July 29, families are invited to join the Packers for the NFL’s Back Together Saturday initiative by enjoying the Bellin Health Training Camp Village, a fun and health-focused event held from 8:30 to noon.

Activities will take place in the parking lot adjacent to Ray Nitschke Field, where attendees will be able to enjoy inflatables, a mini combine, and games. In addition, those interested will have the chance to win prizes and tickets to Family Night. Several Packers alumni will also be signing autographs, including Bill Schroeder and George Koonce, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Fans visiting Lambeau Field throughout training camp can win prizes and receive giveaway items by participating in Packers Pass on the official Packers mobile app.

Packers Pass invites fans to enjoy visiting several locations around Lambeau Field and check in with their mobile devices at nine different scan-in locations around the Lambeau Field footprint on open practice days.

By scanning, fans can win prizes such as autographed merchandise, Pro Shop gift cards, and other fun prizes. Everyone who scans in at the Lambeau Field Atrium will instantly win free Packers sunglasses, which sounds much needed as temperatures are expected to be sunny and in the 90s.

Team officials say that tickets are still available for the annual Packers Family Night on August 5. The evening remains family-focused and will feature a game-like atmosphere, featuring a thunderstick giveaway and the use of video boards featuring local promotions.

Joint training camp practices with the New England Patriots are scheduled for August 16-17 before facing the Patriots at Lambeau Field on August 19 at 7:00 p.m.

The Johnsonville Tailgate Village will be open for food and beverages from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on each open practice day. Make sure you stay hydrated if you’re attending, as temperatures will exceed 90 degrees on some days.

For more information about attending practice and to see the full training camp schedule, click here.