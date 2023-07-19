GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the only team in the NFL who releases its financial results to the public, the Green Bay Packers shared what the past year was like money-wise.

The Green Bay Packers released their financial records for the past season. Both national and local revenue increased from the previous year as did the total expenses.

One thing that was stressed during a meeting with Packer executives was who the team is investing in Lambeau Field as well as the surrounding areas and community. Officials say that $200 million has been invested into Lambeau Field over the last two years, which includes the video boards as well as concourse renovations.

The charitable impact the Packers did the past season was nearly $10 million. The team says it looks at Titletown as a community investment.

We view Titletown as a community investment. We just celebrated our fifth year anniversary since the opening of Titletown, and over that time period we’ve invested, all parties including the Packers, have invested $300 million in Titletown. Mark Murphy, Packers CEO

While the Packers did have positive numbers in most of the categories, the impact that the market had did affect some of the team’s finances. The team’s investment fund take a hit compared to last year as it reported just over a $20 million loss. It was a -501.4% decrease from the previous year.

One of the most significant outliers was the net income when compared to two seasons ago. Previously in 2022, the reported net income was $61.6 million, while this past season came in at $35.6 million.

That is nearly a 50% decrease. However, it is hard to lose money when you are an NFL team. The Packers did have a slight dip in its profit from operations and ended up at $68.6 million. Which is just under a 12% decrease from the previous year.

Below is a table of the statement of income provided by the Packers:

Increase (Decrease) Statement of income 2023 2022 $ % Revenue $ millions National $374.4 $347.3 +$27.1 7.8% Local $235.9 $231.7 +$4.2 1.8% Total Revenue $610.3 $579.0 +$31.3 5.4% Total Expenses $541.6 $501.3 +$40.3 8.0% Profit From Operations $68.6 $77.1 -$9.1 -11.7% Investment Fund gain (loss) ($20.5) $5.1 -$25.6 -501.4% Net Income $35.6 $61.6 -$26.0 -42.2% Due to rounding, amounts may not add up precisely to the totals provided

Mark Murphy, Packers CEO, said it was another ‘strong’ financial year, but having one less home game was why local revenue didn’t grow at the same rate as the national revenue. The Green Bay Packers had a game in London last season which was technically a ‘home’ game.

The Packers are scheduled to host its annual shareholder’s meeting on July 24. The Packers were also selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft.