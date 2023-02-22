GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have set their ticket prices for the 2023 season, and fans will notice they’ve increased by a slight margin.

According to the Packers, stadium bowl tickets will increase between $3 and $9 per game, depending on location.

Invoices were sent to season ticket holders on Wednesday, which outlines the new pricing and preview the next season’s home opponents. Preseason tickets, which are roughly half of the regular season ticket prices, will increase between $1 and $5 per game.

The 2023 season will be the third under the 17-game schedule, and the Green Bay Packers will host eight regular-season games and two preseason contests at Lambeau Field. Home opponents include the AFC’s Los Angeles Chargers and Super Bowl LVII Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

As for the NFC, Green Bay will take on the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in addition to its NFC North opponents.

“Our overall average ticket price, which includes general bowl and premium seating components, will be just below the NFL’s average,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a letter sent to Season Ticket Holders. “We try to keep our tickets as affordable as possible. Additionally, as a business partner to the other 31 NFL clubs, we also want to include an appropriate visiting team share when arriving at our pricing each season.”

Variable pricing will again be used for preseason and regular-season games. With the increases, tickets in respective areas in 2023 will cost:

South end zone, 700 Level – $64 for preseason, $128 for the regular season (in 2022, prices were $63 and $125, respectively).

– $64 for preseason, $128 for the regular season (in 2022, prices were $63 and $125, respectively). End zone seats – $65 for preseason and $129 for the regular season (in 2022, prices were $62 and $123).

– $65 for preseason and $129 for the regular season (in 2022, prices were $62 and $123). South end zone, 600 Level – $70 for preseason, $139 for the regular season (in 2022, prices were $67 and $134).

– $70 for preseason, $139 for the regular season (in 2022, prices were $67 and $134). End zone to the 20‐yard line – $74 for preseason and $148 for the regular season (in 2022, prices were $71 and $141).

– $74 for preseason and $148 for the regular season (in 2022, prices were $71 and $141). Between the 20-yard lines – $83 for preseason and $165 for the regular season (in 2022, prices were $78 and $156).

Season ticket holders are also reminded that mobile tickets will again be used as the only method of entry at Lambeau Field.

Officials say that mobile tickets allow for secure ticketing, additional convenience and flexibility, and help eliminate ticket fraud.

Lambeau Field premium seat ticket prices are set per client contracts. Additional info regarding ticket prices, as well as invoices, also have been sent to premium seat ticket holders.