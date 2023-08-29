GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have reduced their roster to 53 players to match the NFL-mandated roster reduction on Tuesday afternoon.
Green Bay can start building its 16-player practice squad after the waiver process concludes at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Here’s how the initial roster for the 2023 season breaks down:
- Quarterbacks (2)
- 8 Sean Clifford
- 10 Jordan Love
- Running Backs (3)
- 28 AJ Dillon
- 31 Emanuel Wilson
- 33 Aaron Jones
- Wide Receivers (6)
- 9 Christian Watson
- 11 Jayden Reed
- 13 Dontayvion Wicks
- 18 Malik Heath
- 83 Samori Toure
- 87 Romeo Doubs
- Tight Ends (3)
- 81 Josiah Deguara
- 85 Tyler Kraft
- 88 Luke Musgrave
- Offensive Lineman (11)
- 50 Zach Tom
- 63 Rasheed Walker
- 69 David Bakhtiari
- 70 Royce Newman
- 71 Josh Myers
- 72 Caleb Jones
- 73 Yosh Nijman
- 74 Elgton Jenkins
- 75 Sean Rhyan
- 76 Jon Runyan
- 78 Luke Tenuta
- Defensive Lineman (6)
- 93 T.J. Slaton
- 94 Karl Brooks
- 95 Devonte Wyatt
- 96 Colby Wooden
- 97 Kenny Clark
- 99 Jonathan Ford
- Outside Linebackers (6)
- 47 Justin Hollins
- 52 Rashan Gary
- 55 Kingsley Enagbare
- 57 Brenton Cox Jr.
- 90 Lukas Van Ness
- 91 Preston Smith
- Inside Linebackers (5)
- 7 Quay Walker
- 24 Tariq Carpenter
- 45 Eric Wilson
- 58 Isaiah McDuffie
- 59 Dev’Vondre Campbell
- Cornerbacks (4)
- 23 Jaire Alexander
- 25 Keisean Nixon
- 29 Rasul Douglas
- 37 Carrington Valentine
- Safeties (5)
- 6 Dallin Leavitt
- 20 Rudy Ford
- 26 Darnell Savage
- 34 Jonathan Owens
- 36 Anthony Johnson Jr.
- Special Teams (2)
- 17 Anders Carlson
- 41 Daniel Whelan
With wide receiver Malik Heath, linebacker Brenton Cox Jr., and running back Emanuel Wilson all making the initial 53-man roster, the Packers are on the verge of extending their streak to 19 straight seasons with at least one undrafted rookie making the Week 1 roster.
First-year punter Daniel Whelan made the Packers’ 53-man roster after veteran Pat O’Donnell was released on Monday. If Whelan plays Week 1 against Chicago, he’ll be the first Irish-born player to play in the NFL since Neil O’Donoghue’s final season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1985.
Eric Stokes remained on the physically unable to perform list, meaning the former first-round pick will miss at least the first four games of the regular season, which leaves Green Bay with four cornerbacks on the active roster.
Green Bay kept 11 of its 13 rookie draft picks. Seventh-round receiver Grant DuBose was released, while seventh-round running back Lew Nichols was waived injured.
The Packers’ 53-man roster is comprised of 45 former draft picks and eight undrafted free agents. 34 of the 53 players were drafted by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.