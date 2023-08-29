Green Bay Packers’ helmets are seen during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have reduced their roster to 53 players to match the NFL-mandated roster reduction on Tuesday afternoon.

Green Bay can start building its 16-player practice squad after the waiver process concludes at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Here’s how the initial roster for the 2023 season breaks down:

Quarterbacks (2) 8 Sean Clifford 10 Jordan Love

Running Backs (3) 28 AJ Dillon 31 Emanuel Wilson 33 Aaron Jones

Wide Receivers (6) 9 Christian Watson 11 Jayden Reed 13 Dontayvion Wicks 18 Malik Heath 83 Samori Toure 87 Romeo Doubs

Tight Ends (3) 81 Josiah Deguara 85 Tyler Kraft 88 Luke Musgrave

Offensive Lineman (11) 50 Zach Tom 63 Rasheed Walker 69 David Bakhtiari 70 Royce Newman 71 Josh Myers 72 Caleb Jones 73 Yosh Nijman 74 Elgton Jenkins 75 Sean Rhyan 76 Jon Runyan 78 Luke Tenuta

Defensive Lineman (6) 93 T.J. Slaton 94 Karl Brooks 95 Devonte Wyatt 96 Colby Wooden 97 Kenny Clark 99 Jonathan Ford

Outside Linebackers (6) 47 Justin Hollins 52 Rashan Gary 55 Kingsley Enagbare 57 Brenton Cox Jr. 90 Lukas Van Ness 91 Preston Smith

Inside Linebackers (5) 7 Quay Walker 24 Tariq Carpenter 45 Eric Wilson 58 Isaiah McDuffie 59 Dev’Vondre Campbell

Cornerbacks (4) 23 Jaire Alexander 25 Keisean Nixon 29 Rasul Douglas 37 Carrington Valentine

Safeties (5) 6 Dallin Leavitt 20 Rudy Ford 26 Darnell Savage 34 Jonathan Owens 36 Anthony Johnson Jr.

Special Teams (2) 17 Anders Carlson 41 Daniel Whelan



With wide receiver Malik Heath, linebacker Brenton Cox Jr., and running back Emanuel Wilson all making the initial 53-man roster, the Packers are on the verge of extending their streak to 19 straight seasons with at least one undrafted rookie making the Week 1 roster.

First-year punter Daniel Whelan made the Packers’ 53-man roster after veteran Pat O’Donnell was released on Monday. If Whelan plays Week 1 against Chicago, he’ll be the first Irish-born player to play in the NFL since Neil O’Donoghue’s final season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1985.

Eric Stokes remained on the physically unable to perform list, meaning the former first-round pick will miss at least the first four games of the regular season, which leaves Green Bay with four cornerbacks on the active roster.

Green Bay kept 11 of its 13 rookie draft picks. Seventh-round receiver Grant DuBose was released, while seventh-round running back Lew Nichols was waived injured.

The Packers’ 53-man roster is comprised of 45 former draft picks and eight undrafted free agents. 34 of the 53 players were drafted by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.