GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers unveiled concession food for the 2023-2024 NFL season. Executive Chef Zac Ladubec says the menu includes specialty brats, chicken sandwiches, and a pizza only available at Lambeau Field.

“We have a new pizza sponsor this year with Bernatello’s and Lotzza Motzza, so we worked together with their team to develop a pizza that will only be sold at Lambeau Field, so it has brats, bacon, caramelized onions, and a beer mustard cheese sauce on it so I think that’s one that’ll really take off and do well for us,” stated Ladubec.

The menu contains more than 10 new items for fans to enjoy. Packer’s public affairs director, Arron Popkey, says serving delicious food during games is essential to attracting fans to Lambeau.

“The food experience is a key piece of the entire game day experience; the Packers work hard to make sure our fans coming to games have that great overall experience,” said Popkey.

Ladubec says the new items will allow fans to satisfy their hunger without missing touchdowns.

“The hope is that we’re getting people in and out and back to their seats so they’re missing less of the game, fresher product, served right in front of you, grab what you want, shorten the lines up, and just make it a faster experience,” said Ladubec.

The Packers will host the New Orleans Saints for their first home game of the regular season.