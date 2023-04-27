GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the 13th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers select Lukas Van Ness from the University of Iowa.

21-year-old Lukas Van Ness stands 6’5″ and weighs around 270 pounds. He is an ascending power rusher with unique strength and flexibility. When he wants to power through an offensive lineman, he almost always can.

Van Ness earned a PFF grade of 80.2 the past season with 46 pressures on 271 pass-rushing snaps. The Barrington, Illinois native will most certainly fit in with the Green & Gold and make an immediate impact as soon as his name is called.

He is a bull rusher and does so very well, although he will have to add another move to his repertoire in the NFL.

Many thought that the Packers would go for a wide receiver or tight end with their first overall selection. Although not a pretty pick, Van Ness is a good selection for the new-era Packers.