GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have set the official time for the first three public practices of training camp.

Public practice of training camp on July 26, 27, and 29 will begin at 10:30 a.m. As for the rest of training camp, the team officials say those times will be announced at a later date.

Green Bay is heading into one of the most anticipated seasons in recent years after turning the keys over to quarterback Jordan Love following the departure of Aaron Rodgers.

