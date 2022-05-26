GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Thursday the signing of two more draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Romeo Doubs, a wide receiver from the University of Nevada, and Zach Tom, an offensive lineman from Wake Forest are the latest pair to be signed. Both Doubs and Tom were selected in the fourth round.

Doubs was the second receiver selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft, following Christian Watson, who was selected in the second round. Doubs in his senior season with the Wolfpack had over 1,000 yards receiving while hauling in 11 touchdowns. He finished the season with 13.9 yards per catch and finished fourth in the Mountain West Conference for receptions with 80.

Zach Tom appeared in 48 games over the course of his career, making 37 starts. In 3,107 snaps, Tom has given up only two sacks. In his junior year with the Demon Deacons, he was named Second-Team All-American by Phil Steele and earned First-Team All-ACC from the Associated Press. Tom was also named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week following Wake Forest’s win over Duke, which helped the program to their best start in school history at 8-0.

With the signings, wide receiver Christian Watson remains the only player from the 2022 NFL Draft to not sign a contract yet with Green Bay. The Packers traded up in the second round to select Waston 34th overall.