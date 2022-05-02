GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers added multiple wide receivers during the 2022 NFL Draft and didn’t have to look far to add some after the draft ended.

The Wisconsin Badgers as well as Tom Silverstein announced that Danny Davis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers themselves have not announced the move at this time.

Davis played five seasons with the Badgers and totaled 131 catches for 1,642 yards. He also added 16 total touchdowns. In total, he played 43 games in college.

In 2021, the Packers also signed former Badger Jon Dietzen. He would end up getting cut in mid-August.

All in all, the Packers made 11 selections during the 2022 NFL Draft. The Badgers even mentioned Aaron Rodgers in their post.

Hey @arronrodgers12, we got one for ya! #GoPackGo @deedavis.7 -> @packers Wisconsin Badgers Football

Davis himself even tweeted ‘GO PACK GO’.