Green Bay Packers Super Bowl I ring up for auction

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A championship ring from the first-ever Super Bowl is up for auction, and a prized collection piece for any NFL or Green Bay Packer fan.

According to officials, the ring up for auction was given to Packers assistant coach and former player Bob Schnelker. The diamond was reportedly tested and is genuine.

The ring does have Schnelker engraved on it along with “Green Bay 34 – Dallas 27” and “Green Bay 35 – Kansas City 10” on each side. The ring measured in at size 12, but has been fitted with a ring size reducer.

It does come in its original Jostens ring box. Officials say that this is the most complete Super Bowl I ring they have encountered. The ring is believed to be 14k gold.

Photo courtesy of Lelands

The current bid is at $16,290 and it started at $10,000. The reserve has not been met at this time.

Anyone interested in bidding or viewing the ring can do so here.