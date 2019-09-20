Green Bay Packers to wear third jersey for last year against Denver Broncos

GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV)--Most fans of football can debate whether or not the "modern" era began in 1933, or even 1970 when the NFL and AFL merged. But for the sake of keeping the topic relevant regarding the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos, you might as well interpret the rivalry starting with the arrival of Ron Wolf. In 1993, the Packers had started the year with a dismal 1-3 record in Mike Holmgren’s second season. Prior to that, optimism was running high for several reasons and despite winning 6 out of their last 7 games in 1992 and posting a 9-7 record, Green Bay had missed out on the playoffs. But the biggest reasons for enthusiasm and expectation was the arrival of Reggie White. In the off-season, the All-Pro defensive end was the most highly sought after free agent in the NFL and after signing with the Packers, he became the highest-paid defensive player in the history of the league. 4 years, $17 million dollars. By way of comparison, Aaron Rodgers makes almost ten times that and his salary at the time-averaged $4.25 million. Which is what Corey Linsley makes right now. White also became the third-highest paid player in the NFL trailing only John Elway and Dan Marino at the time.

In the 5th game of that season, White would become a household name in Wisconsin, and fans quickly latched on to a chant that would become familiar throughout Lambeau Field for the next six years. The Packers had only been on national tv three times in the previous eight years before Green Bay hosted Denver on Sunday night October 10th, and it quickly turned into one of the most memorable moments in team history. The Packers had dominated the game in the first half building a 30–7 lead while scoring on each of their first six possessions. Brett Favre was on fire throwing for 182 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown toss to TE Jackie Harris. The second half was a completely different story, with Favre throwing three interceptions including one of them that was returned for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter, and as a group, they had a paltry 61 yards of offense. Elway, on the other hand, was putting on a show in their comeback. He completed 33 of 59 passes for 367 yards and a score, cutting the deficit to 30–27. Late in the contest, the Broncos had a chance to tie the game with a field goal or go for the win, but White was able to drop Elway to the turf twice, preserving the victory. Whites friend and teammate George Koonce was there that night and remembers how it was a turning point for the franchise.