Green Bay Packers to wear third jersey for last year against Denver Broncos
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — For the fifth and final year, the Green Bay Packers will wear the blue and gold third jersey in their game against the Denver Broncos.
According to Lisa Treichel of the Packers Pro Shop, the Packers were under a five-year contract with the NFL to wear the blue and gold.
The first throwback jerseys worn by the Packers were the Acme jerseys.
This is the only game this season in which the Packers will wear the third jerseys.
Next year, Treichel says the team will feature jerseys from a different era for throwback games.